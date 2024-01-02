Day trading guide for today: on account of late selling in Indian stock market on Monday, key benchmark indices of Dalal Street pare most of its intrada gains on first trade session of 2024. Nifty 50 index ended 10 points higher at 21,741 levels. BSE Sensex added 31 points and closed at 72,271 mark whereas Nifty Bank index went off 57 points and finished at 48,234 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.82:1.

"The markets started the new year on a tepid note but PSU Banks and IT stocks took the lead and supported the Index to recoup its losses. In the last session, FMCG and Metal counters propelled the rally; however, due to a steep profit booking fall in the last session, the Index erased its gains to end the 1st trading session of the new year at 21,741.90 with a marginal gain of 10.50 points. Mid and Smallcaps extended their morning gains and outperformed the Frontline Index," said Aditya Gaggar, Director at Progressive Shares.

On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC securities said, "The near-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact. However, the market has started to exhibit high volatility around the new highs, which signal chances of another round of downward correction from the highs. A decisive move above 21,850 levels is expected to nullify the present bearish effect and that could open more upside for the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 21,550 levels.

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Bank Nifty has been hovering near the 48,300 zone since the last few sessions and would need to break above the 48,600 zone for continuation of the uptrend. On the downside the levels near 46,300 shall remain as the strong support zone below which the trend shall turn weak."

In cash market, FIIs sold out Indian shares worth ₹855.80 crore whereas in F&O index future segment they remained net sellers on Monday selling out shares worth 285.35 crore. However, DIIs continue to provide support to the Indian stock market in both segments. In cash market, DIIs bought shares worth 410.46 croer whereas in F&O index future segment, they bought shares worth 21,175.32 crore.

Two stocks have been put in F&O ban list for on 2nd January 2024 and those stocks are Balrampur Chini Mills and Hindustan Copper.

On stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Virat Jagad, Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio — recommended six day trading stocks for today.

1] India Cements: Buy at ₹261.30, target ₹274, stop loss ₹254.

India Cements share price, presently at ₹261.30 levels, has showcased a commendable upward movement from the support at ₹254 levels, in proximity to its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The stock's resilience is emphasized by its sustained trading above essential short-term (20 Day), medium-term (50 Day), and long-term (200 Day) EMAs.

2] Sun Pharma Advanced Research or SPARC: Buy at ₹307, target ₹322, stop loss ₹297.

SPARC's daily chart analysis offers a favourable view for the following week, indicating a steady higher advance. Notably, the stock has produced a notable higher high and higher low pattern, and the company's recent upward swing has effectively violated the neckline, establishing a new week high. This breakthrough indicates the possibility of a significant follow-through upward increase in the stock price.

3] SBI: Buy at ₹642, target ₹670, stop loss ₹630.

In the short-term trend, SBI share price has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹670. So, holding the support level of ₹630 this stock can bounce toward the ₹670 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹630 for the target price of ₹670.

4] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at ₹2590, target ₹2630, stop loss ₹2560.

On the short-term chart, Reliance share price has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹2560. This stock can bounce toward the ₹2630 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹2560 for the target price of ₹2630.

5] Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Buy at ₹445 to ₹446, target ₹460, stop loss ₹439.

On a Daily time frame Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd had formed a pennant pattern. It is a continuous pattern. In current formation the security has formed a bullish price action indicating buyers been keen to buy the securities and are expecting the stock to move higher.

On the EMA front, prices are moving higher than major EMAs which suggest that there is an upward trend. The Slow EMA 50 is being followed by an upwards trend and indications of a positive trend. The DMI+ is positioned above DMI-, confirming the presence of a positive trend, while the ADX trading above DMI- reflects the underlying strength in the ongoing move.

6] Route Mobile: Buy at ₹1668 to ₹1670, target ₹1750, stop loss ₹1625.

Route Mobile share has demonstrated an upside breakout of the Rectangle pattern on its daily time series, indicating a favourable trend in this stock. Buyers have to look more attractive to buy the security above 1100 levels. Strength in the upward trend can be seen in the Fast (21) EMA, which trades above the Slow (50 EMA, indicating a positive trend with price trading above both EMAs.

On the momentum front, RSI is currently in a higher band indicating that this trend has turned out to be positive. In the direction front, DI+ trades above DI's indicating positive trend and ADX trading above DI's indicates strength in movement. The volume after the breakout is high, suggesting demand for security.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

