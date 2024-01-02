Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — January 2
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — India Cements, SPARC, SBI, RIL, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy and Route Mobile
Day trading guide for today: on account of late selling in Indian stock market on Monday, key benchmark indices of Dalal Street pare most of its intrada gains on first trade session of 2024. Nifty 50 index ended 10 points higher at 21,741 levels. BSE Sensex added 31 points and closed at 72,271 mark whereas Nifty Bank index went off 57 points and finished at 48,234 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.82:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started