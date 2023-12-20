Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — December 20
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Havells, Auropharma, Mahabank, Sobha, Ibrealest and Heritage Food
Day trading guide for today: The Nifty 50 and Sensex, leading benchmark indices, reached new all-time highs of 21,505.05 and 71,623.71, respectively, during intraday trading on Tuesday, December 19. The Nifty 50 concluded with a 34-point gain, equivalent to a 0.16% increase, closing at 21,453.10. Simultaneously, the Sensex wrapped up at 71,437.19, marking a 122-point upswing, translating to a 0.17% rise.
