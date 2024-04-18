Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell today amid Iran-Israel war
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six buy or sell stock ideas for today — Escorts, HAL, Bharat Dynamics, GRSE, Mazagon Dock, and Shilpa Medicare
Day trading guide for the stock market today: Following weak global market sentiments on the Iran-Israel war, the Indian stock market finished lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 124 points and closed at the 22,147 level, the BSE Sensex corrected 456 points and closed at the 72,943 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index went down 288 points and finished at 47,484 level. However, the broad market indices ended mildly in the positive zone even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.84:1.
