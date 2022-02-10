Day trading guide for Thursday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 10th February

Unveiling intraday trading strategy; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "Whether the upside move from current levels will be a sharp move or a gradual one is a difficult call to take at current point of time. But since we have already seen a decent time-wise correction as well, it is a good opportunity for traders to look for delivery based buying opportunities. For the coming session, the market may see some higher intraday volatility due to RBI Policy outcome. But till the 17000 support is intact, one should now look for buying opportunities on intraday declines."

