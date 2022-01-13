Day trading guide for Thursday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th January

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is a possibility of Nifty reaching other crucial resistances of around 18,340 and 18,600 levels in the next one week. The formation of unfilled opening upside gap of Wednesday could hint at another 1-2 such upside gaps in the short term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,090 levels."