Day trading guide for Thursday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th July
- Day trading guide: Overall trend for SGX Nifty today is positive and market may open on positive note today, say analysts
Day trading guide for Thursday: Ahead of US Fed meeting on Wednesday, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty broke its two days losing streak. Nifty 50 index ended 157 points up at 16,641 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 547 points and finished at 55,816 levels. Bank Nifty escalated 375 points north and closed at 36,783 levels.