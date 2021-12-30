Day trading guide for Thursday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th December

On day trading strategy for Nifty Bank index; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "As per our analysis, until the Nifty surpass its hurdle of 17,300 and Bank Nifty crosses its resistance of 35,500, there is a probability of a small correction, which would lead the Nifty to mark a higher low and Bank Nifty to complete its last leg of the correction. Hence, traders should look to book some profits on long positions here and form aggressive longs only if the indices give breakout above the mentioned resistances."