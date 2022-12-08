Day trading guide for Thursday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — December 8

“Nifty remained under the grip of the bears as investors booked profits post the rate hike by the RBI governor. The index slipped below its recent consolidation on the hourly chart, suggesting a waning bullishness. The momentum oscillator is in a bearish crossover. The trend is likely to remain negative going forward; support on the lower end is pegged at 18,500/18,350. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,670/18,750," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.