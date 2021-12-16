Day trading guide for Thursday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th December

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing consolidation on Tuesday, Indian stock market slipped into weakness amidst high volatility on Wednesday and closed in negative territory. Nifty 50 lost 103 points and closed at 17,221 whereas BSE Sensex shed 329 points and closed at 57,788 levels. Nifty Bank went off 104 points and closed at 36,789 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern signal a possibility of some more weakness or consolidation movement in the next few sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing day trading strategy for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty remains negative with volatility. Further decisive weakness from current levels could open lower levels of 17,000 to 16,900 in the short term. Any upside bounce from current position on NSE Nifty could find strong resistance around 17,350 to 17,400 levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On day trading stocks for Indian stock market today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 5 day trading stocks to buy today.

1] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹2000, stop loss ₹1815

3] Reliance Industries Limited or RIL: Sell at ₹2380, target ₹2360 to ₹2340, stop loss ₹2405

4] CCL Products: Buy at ₹412, target ₹435, stop loss ₹401 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Divi's Laboratories: Buy at CMP, target ₹4700, stop loss ₹4525.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

