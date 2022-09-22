Day trading guide for Thursday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 22 September3 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:32 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing weakness from the highs on Tuesday, Nifty slipped into declines amidst a range movement on Wednesday and closed in negative territory. NSE Nifty lost 97 points and closed at 17,718 levels whereas BSE Sensex finished 262 points lower at 59,456. Nifty Bank index ended 264 points south at 41,203 mark.