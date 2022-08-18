Day trading guide for Thursday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — August 18

"The Sensex reclaimed the 60000 mark and Nifty too is approaching the milestone of 18,000 again. The index continues to move higher in the overbought zone with no signs of reversal yet. It is generally seen in strong trending phases that markets continue such extended up moves. The momentum readings are highly overbought, so profit booking shall not be ruled out in the near future. But in such a phase, traders should not pre-empt any reversals and take contra trades but rather continue to trade in the direction of the trend with small position sizes, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.