Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 10th March

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed up. The overall positive chart pattern signal a possibility of Nifty moving towards the important resistance of 16,800 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 16,200 to 16,150 levels."