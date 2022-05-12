Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 12th May

On Nifty getting outperformed by Bank Nifty index, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "The Bank Nifty has shown relative outperformance to Nifty since last couple of sessions. However, there are no signs of change in trend yet and thus it could just be a temporary outperformance till the pullback lasts. The mid-cap as well as small-cap space continues to underperform and is likely to see more correction in the near term. Hence, traders should avoid bottom fishing until trend reverses."