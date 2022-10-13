Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th October3 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 06:07 AM IST
- Day trading guide for Thursday: The short-term trend of Nifty is range bound with positive bias, say experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: Despite weak global cues and Asian stocks hitting two-year lows, Dalal Street snapped three days losing streak and finished in positive territory on Wednesday. NSE Nifty shot up 140 points and ended at 17,123 whereas BSE Sensex gained 478 points and closed at 57,625 levels. Bank Nifty index surged 406 points and finished at 39,118 levels. However, volumes on the NSE were very subdued compared to the recent average. Broad market indices lagged the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio came in at 0.95:1.