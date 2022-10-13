Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th October

On pivot levels in regard to Bank Nifty index, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said, "Immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed at 38,780 whereas major support for the index lies at 38,500 levels. The banking index is facing immediate hurdle at 39,670 while it major resistance for Nifty Bank is now placed at 40,000 mark. So, broader range of Bank Nifty index lies in between 38,500 to 40,000 levels."