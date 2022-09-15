Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 15 September3 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 07:26 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short-term uptrend status of Nifty is still positive, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: Following weakness in the US markets, Indian stock market witnessed an excellent upside recovery from the lows on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index corrected 66 points and closed at 18,003 levels. BSE Sensex ended 224 points lower at 60,346 whereas Nifty Bank index shot up 532 points and finished at 41,405 mark. Mid-cap and small-cap indices continued to remain subdued and ended marginally in the negative territory.