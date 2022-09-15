Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 15 September

"The momentum readings on the daily chart are still in buy mode but have entered into a corrective mode on the hourly chart. So this should be seen as a correction within a short term uptrend and one should keep a tab on the same to see whether the momentum readings resume its upside move going ahead. For Bank Nifty, 40500 will be seen as the trend reversal level and till that is intact the trend remains firm there too," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.