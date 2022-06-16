Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th June2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 08:28 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak with range bound action, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: After giving up early morning gains, Indian stocks ended in negative territory on fourth successive session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index ended 39 points lower at 15,692 whereas BSE Sensex shed 152 points and closed at 52,541 levels. Nifty Bank index added 27 points and closed at 33,339 levels. Volumes on the NSE were at a multi month low as traders stayed away from making fresh commitments ahead of the crucial US Fed meeting.