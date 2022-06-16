Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th June

According to stock market experts, a small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. Technically, this pattern indicate a lackluster type movement in the market. Though, Nifty placed at the crucial support of 15,600 to 15,700 levels (previous swing lows), the market is struggling to show any meaningful upside bounce from the support. The current chart pattern indicate possibility of one more leg of downside before showing a sharp upside bounce.