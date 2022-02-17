Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th February

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and further upside move above 17,490 is expected to pull Nifty towards immediate resistance of 17,650 levels. Inability of bulls to sustain the highs could result in another round of downward correction in the market. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17200 levels."