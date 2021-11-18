Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th November

Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th November

Day trading guide: The next important support for bulls at NSE Nifty is around 17,750 and a move below this area is likely to open sharp weakness in the near term, say experts.
2 min read . 05:23 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty is down and the bears have started to participate actively in the market, experts believe

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading stocks: The downside momentum continued in Indian stock market for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty went down 100 points and closed at 17,898 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 314 points and closed at 60,008 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates sell on rise opportunity and the weakness seems to have gathered strength in the last couple of sessions.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; auto & power indices jumped the most while realty, oil & gas and telecom indices fell the most. Mid-cap index ended lower by 0.21 per cent, while small-cap index closed flat.

Trade view on Nifty

Unveiling day trading guide for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty is down and the bears have started to participate actively in the market. The next important support for bulls at NSE Nifty is around 17,750 and a move below this area is likely to open sharp weakness in the near term. Minor upside bounce in Nifty from the lower support is not ruled out in the short term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia — recommended 6 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Asian Paints: Buy at CMP, target 3350 to 3400, stop loss 3140

2] Tech Mahindra: Buy at CMP, target 1650 to 1675, stop loss 1580

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Birlasoft: Buy at 475, target 500, stop loss 466

Ravi Singh's stock pick for Thursday

4] Thyrocare Technologies: Buy at 1210, target 1240, stop loss 1190

Ravi Singh's shares to buy today

5] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at 332.65, target 343, stop loss 326

6] Greaves Cotton: Buy at 149.50, target 160, stop loss 143.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

