Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th November

Unveiling day trading guide for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty is down and the bears have started to participate actively in the market. The next important support for bulls at NSE Nifty is around 17,750 and a move below this area is likely to open sharp weakness in the near term. Minor upside bounce in Nifty from the lower support is not ruled out in the short term."