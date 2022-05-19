Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 19th May

According to stock market experts, though Nifty fell from higher levels, advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares on Wednesday where advance decline ratio stood at 1.32 on BSE. Advance decline ratio has been positive for last three consecutive sessions. FII’s have started covering shorts in Index future segment which augurs well for the markets going forward. They said that Nifty looks set to witness a further pullback rally in the very near term as long as the crucial support of 16,071 is not broken.