Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st September
- Day trading guide: Nifty seems to have reversed the recent down trend sharply on the upside, believe experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing sharp weakness on the backdrop of weak global cues on Monday, Indian stock market witnessed an excellent comeback on Tuesday and closed the day with hefty gains. Nifty 50 index finished 446 points higher at 17,759, BSE Sensex surged 1564 points and closed at 59,537 whereas Nifty Bank index shot up 1260 points and closed at 39,536 levels.