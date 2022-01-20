Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th January

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be down. The short term top reversal has been confirmed at the high of 18,350 and the bearish patterns as per daily timeframe chart remains intact. The next downside levels for NSE Nifty to be watched around 17,700 to 17,650 levels and any pullback rally from here could find strong resistance around 18,100 levels."