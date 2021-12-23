Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd December

Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd December

Day trading guide for stock market today: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 16,830 levels, say experts.
2 min read . 06:45 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • The pullback rally continued in the market and the Nifty is now entering a crucial overhead resistance of around 17,000 to 17,200 levels, believe stock market experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing upside move with high volatility on Tuesday, Indian stock market showed a sustainable follow-through upside move on Wednesday. NSE Nifty gained 184 points and closed at 16,955 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 611 points and closed at 56,930 levels. Nifty Bank shot up 421 points and regained 35,000 levels after making a close at 35,029. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicate a continuation of pullback rally in the market post sharp decline.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling day trading strategy for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The pullback rally continued in the market and the Nifty is now entering a crucial overhead resistance of around 17,000 to 17,200 levels. There are higher chances that Nifty could reverse down from near this area in the next few sessions. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 16,830 levels."

Day trading stocks

Sharing day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities — recommended 6 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] National Aluminium Company or NALCO: Buy at CMP, target 106 to 110, stop loss 99

2] Manappuram Finance: Buy at CMP, target 168 to 170, stop loss 157

Ravi Singhal's day trading stocks for today

3] Housing Development Finance Corp or HDFC: Sell at 2540 or above, target 2500 to 2470, stop loss 2566

4] HDFC Bank: Sell at 1444 or above, target 1400, stop loss 1466

Mudit Goel's day trading stocks for Thursday

5] Aurobindo Pharma: Buy at CMP, target 735, stop loss 708

6] Crompton Greaves: Buy at CMP, target 429, stop loss 409.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

