Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th February

Expecting global triggers to dictate terms in stock market today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "FII’s have recently trimmed their short positions, which were seen during the first half of the series while they have formed bullish positions in stock futures. Although the global news flows would dictate the market moves, we advise traders to look for buying opportunities on dips near the support and keep stop loss below 16,800 on positional longs. However, given higher volatility, one should keep quantity in check and avoid aggressive positions until there’s a breakout from the current range."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}