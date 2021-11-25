Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th November

Day trading stocks: After showing a sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday, Indian stock market witnessed sell on rise action on Wednesday. NSE Nifty slide 88 points and closed at 17,415 levels where as BSE Sensex shed 323 points and closed at 58,340 levels. According to stock market experts, this pattern signal weak upside bounce in the market. This market action also indicates a chance of Nifty revisiting the recent low of 17,216 levels.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent average, oil & gas and bank indices gained the most, while auto, IT and FMCG indices slide the most. Mid-cap index closed 0.57 per cent lower, while small-cap index closed 0.44 per cent higher.

Day trading guide on NSE Nifty

Unveiling intraday trading tips for Thursday session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be down and there is no confirmation of any significant bottom reversal at the lows. There is a possibility of further weakness on NSE Nifty towards 17,200 levels in the short term, before showing another round of minor upside bounce from the lows."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing day trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — listed out these 6 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd or HDFC: Buy at CMP, target ₹2950 to ₹3000, stop loss ₹2851

2] NTPC: Buy at CMP, target ₹140 to ₹142, stop loss ₹130

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] IndusInd Bank: Sell at around ₹970, target ₹940, stop loss ₹982

Ravi Singh's stocks to buy today

4] Apollo Tyres: Buy at ₹222, target ₹235, stop loss ₹218

5] BPCL: Buy at ₹402, target ₹416, stop loss ₹398

Rohit Singre's stock pick for Thursday

6] Sobha: Buy at ₹850, target ₹865 to ₹880, stop loss below ₹840.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

