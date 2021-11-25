Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th November

Unveiling intraday trading tips for Thursday session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be down and there is no confirmation of any significant bottom reversal at the lows. There is a possibility of further weakness on NSE Nifty towards 17,200 levels in the short term, before showing another round of minor upside bounce from the lows."