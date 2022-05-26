Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 26th May

Advising traders to remain cautious and avoid long positions, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "The Nifty mid-cap index was unable to surpass its moving average hurdle and has resumed its ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure. Thus, the downtrend has resumed post a consolidation phase in the mid-cap space and it could well spill over to the indices as well in the near term. Hence, traders are advised to stay cautious and avoid longs until the Nifty cross its '20 DEMA’ hurdle, which is now around 16,350."