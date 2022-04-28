Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th April

"On the short term charts, this recent movement has led to formation of a ‘Triangle’ pattern on the hourly time frame and hence, a breakout from this is required for any directional move. Being the monthly expiry day, it would be interesting to see if this breakout happens in the coming session which could then set the momentum for the coming May series. For the expiry day, 17000 put option have highest open interest outstanding indicating that option writers are not expecting expiry below this level. If market sustains below this during the day, then there would be tug-of-war which could lead to higher intraday volatility," Ruchit Jain added.

