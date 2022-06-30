Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th June2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 06:08 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy with negative bias, believe experts
Listen to this article
Day trading guide for Thursday: Following weak global cues, Indian stocks ended in negative territory on Wednesday after two days of gains. Nifty 50 index ended 51 points lower at 15,799 while BSE Sensex shed 150 points and closed at 53,026 levels. Nifty Bank index dipped 372 points and closed at 33,269 mark. However, despite ending in red zone, Indian stock market was among the best performers in Asian markets.