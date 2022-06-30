Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th June

"The Bank Nifty index has relatively underperformed in last few sessions to the benchmark. However, the crucial support in the index is placed around the 33000 mark and if the index manages to hold this support, then a recovery could be expected in the banking space as well in the near term. On the other hand, the Nifty Midcap100 index is trading around its crucial hurdle of ’20 DEMA’ and hence one should keep a close tab on the same. Above 26900, the midcap space too could then witness participation on the long side," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.