Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th August

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing a massive upside breakout of the range at 15,960 levels on Tuesday, NSE Nifty shifted into a follow through upside move on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 128 points at 16,258. BSE Sensex reclaimed 54,000 mark, logging 546 points intraday gain on Thursday. Volumes expanded in the upward momentum with banks being in focus were the main gainer while realty and telecom were the main losers. However, US markets, especially Dow Jones ended 0.92 per cent down on Wednesday.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on day trading guide for Thursday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be up and the sharp upside breakout has been confirmed. Having moved up sharply in last 2 sessions and a weak market breadth is likely to pull the market into profit booking from the highs in the next 1-2 sessions. Any dips down to 16,000 mark is going to be a buy on dips opportunity. Our initial upside target of 16,300 has almost been reached (made a high of 16,290 on Wednesday). The next upside levels to be watched around 16,500 in next one week.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these technicals, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 6 shares to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] HDFC: Buy at ₹2670, target ₹2800, stop loss ₹2560

2] Cipla: Buy at ₹935, target ₹960 to ₹975, stop loss ₹921

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Bank of Baroda: Buy at ₹CMP, target ₹88, stop loss ₹81

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

4] MSTC: Buy above ₹290, target ₹310, stop loss ₹272

5] SAIL: Buy at ₹138, target ₹144 to ₹148, stop loss ₹131

Rohit Singre's day trading stock for Wednesday

6] Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd or BEPL: Buy at CMP, target ₹220, stop loss ₹185.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.