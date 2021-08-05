Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th August

Speaking on day trading guide for Thursday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be up and the sharp upside breakout has been confirmed. Having moved up sharply in last 2 sessions and a weak market breadth is likely to pull the market into profit booking from the highs in the next 1-2 sessions. Any dips down to 16,000 mark is going to be a buy on dips opportunity. Our initial upside target of 16,300 has almost been reached (made a high of 16,290 on Wednesday). The next upside levels to be watched around 16,500 in next one week.