Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th July

Speaking on Nifty 50 outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty has turned positive and the overall chart pattern hint at a possibility of a sharp upside breakout of the hurdle. The next upside levels on Nifty 50 to be watched are around 16,200 to 16,300 in the short term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 15,900 levels."