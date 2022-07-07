Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th July

Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th July

Day trading guide: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 15,900 levels, believe stock market experts.
1 min read . 08:02 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: Nifty has turned positive and the overall chart pattern hint at a possibility of a sharp upside breakout, say experts

Day trading guide: After showing higher level weakness on Tuesday, Indian stocks witnessed a sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday session and closed the day in positive territory. Nifty 50 index went 178 points higher at 15,989 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 616 points and closed at 53,750 levels. Nifty Bank index shot up 508 points and closed at 34,324 levels.

According to stock market experts, a long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, that has almost engulfed the negative candle of the previous session. Technically, this indicates a negation of bearish formation and signals positive bias for the market ahead.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on Nifty 50 outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty has turned positive and the overall chart pattern hint at a possibility of a sharp upside breakout of the hurdle. The next upside levels on Nifty 50 to be watched are around 16,200 to 16,300 in the short term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 15,900 levels."

Day trading stocks

Sharing intraday stocks for today — share market experts — Mehul Kothari, AVP- Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One; Rohit Singre, AVP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio and Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities — recommended 6 stocks to buy today.

Mehul Kothari's intraday stocks for today

1] Indusind Bank: Buy around 837, target 865, stop loss 820

2] Berger Paints: Buy around 592, target 612, stop loss 579

Rajesh Bhosale's day trading stocks to buy today

3] Oberoi Realty: Buy around 784, target 821, stop loss 764

4] Max Financial Services Ltd or MFSL: Buy around 824.40, target 869, stop loss 801

Rohit Singre's stock of the day

5] Praj Industries: Momentum buy at CMP, target 390, stop loss 363

Anuj Gupta's intraday stock

6] HDFC Bank: Buy at CMP, target 1430, stop loss 1340.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.