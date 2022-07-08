Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th July3 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 08:21 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty 50 index has managed to sustain above its 5 days exponential moving average, say experts
Day trading guide: Following dip in dollar index and crude oil prices, Indian stocks extended its rally on second straight session on Thursday. The BSE Sensex shot up 427 points and closed at 54,178 mark while the Nifty 50 index surged 143 points and closed at 16,133 levels. Nifty Bank rallied 596 points and finished at 34,920 mark on Thursday. Put Call Ratio stood at 1.04 and volatility index India VIX ended at 19.20, down by 5 per cent.