Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th July

"A small positive candle was formed with a long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a continuation of up move post upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance at 15900 levels. After the upside breakout of the hurdle at 15900 levels recently, the market is now advancing towards another hurdle of the previous opening downside gap of 13th June at 16175 levels. Hence a sustainable move above 16200 levels could open further sharp upside move ahead. Immediate support for Nifty 50 index is placed at 16000 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.