Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th September

Unveiling day trading strategy, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The stock market breadth has been positive but inspite of that, the Nifty 50 index has been restricted to move higher. This is primarily because of factors such as the Rising Dollar Index, short formations by FIIs in the index futures segment and weak global markets. The index is now trading within the range of 17800-17400 and a breakout beyond the same is required for a directional move. Hence, until we see a breakout on either side, traders are advised to be stock specific and avoid index directional trades. The intraday supports for Nifty for the coming session are placed around 17520 and 17420 while resistances are seen around 17690 and 17760."