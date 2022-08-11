Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — August 11

Day trading guide for Thursday: Extending the lackluster movement for yet another session, Indian stock market remained range-bound on Thursday. NSE Nifty finished 9 points higher at 17,534 whereas BSE Sensex shed 35 points and closed at 58,817 levels. Bank Nifty index surged 50 points northward at 38,287 levels. Among sectors, metals and capital goods gained the most while IT and realty fell the most. Mid-cap and small-cap indexes mildly underperformed the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained below 1:1 at 0.8.

