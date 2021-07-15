Day trading guide for Thursday: The northward move with range bound action continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday and the NSE Nifty closed the day higher by 41 points. According to the market experts, this action signals range bound action in the market with 'buy on dips' as day trading guide for Thursday at stock market today. The Nifty is nearing a crucial overhead resistance of 15,900 levels and made a swing high of 15,877 on Wednesday. As happened in the previous few occasions, the lack of strength at the highs is emerging in the market near the crucial overhead resistance.

Volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages. Among sectors, IT and Capital Goods rose the most while Oil & Gas and Realty fell the most. BSE Mid-cap and small-cap indices ended 0.21 per cent and 0.24 per cent higher respectively.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and technicals, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Sandep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — have recommended these 6 day trading shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's top stock picks

1] Cipla: Buy at ₹975, target ₹1000 to ₹1020, stop loss ₹955

2] ICICI Prudential: Buy at ₹630, target ₹645 to ₹650, stop loss ₹620

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Axis Bank: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹790, stop loss ₹760

Rohit Singre's day trading stock

4] LIC Housing Finance: Buy at ₹471, target ₹478 to9 ₹483, stop loss below ₹465

Sandep Matta's recommended shares to buy today

5] Marine Electricals: Buy at CMP, target ₹65 to ₹68, stop loss ₹52

6] Infibeam Avenues: Buy at ₹49, target ₹55 to ₹60, stop loss ₹41.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

