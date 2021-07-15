Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 15

Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 15

Day trading guide for Thursday: Stock market experts have recommended 6 day trading stocks to buy today.
2 min read . 07:32 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: According to the market experts, 'buy on dips' should be maintained as day trading guide for Thursday at Indian stock market today

Day trading guide for Thursday: The northward move with range bound action continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday and the NSE Nifty closed the day higher by 41 points. According to the market experts, this action signals range bound action in the market with 'buy on dips' as day trading guide for Thursday at stock market today. The Nifty is nearing a crucial overhead resistance of 15,900 levels and made a swing high of 15,877 on Wednesday. As happened in the previous few occasions, the lack of strength at the highs is emerging in the market near the crucial overhead resistance.

Volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages. Among sectors, IT and Capital Goods rose the most while Oil & Gas and Realty fell the most. BSE Mid-cap and small-cap indices ended 0.21 per cent and 0.24 per cent higher respectively.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and technicals, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Sandep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — have recommended these 6 day trading shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's top stock picks

1] Cipla: Buy at 975, target 1000 to 1020, stop loss 955

2] ICICI Prudential: Buy at 630, target 645 to 650, stop loss 620

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Axis Bank: Momentum buy at CMP, target 790, stop loss 760

Rohit Singre's day trading stock

4] LIC Housing Finance: Buy at 471, target 478 to9 483, stop loss below 465

Sandep Matta's recommended shares to buy today

5] Marine Electricals: Buy at CMP, target 65 to 68, stop loss 52

6] Infibeam Avenues: Buy at 49, target 55 to 60, stop loss 41.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

