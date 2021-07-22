OPEN APP
Day trading guide for Thursday: After the US markets showing some signs of recovery on Wednesday and SGX Nifty edging above its previous day's close, Indian indices are expected to open with some upside gap when the market opens after the stock market holiday on yesterday. However, as day trading guide, one should keep in mind that on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty went down around 120 points and closed at 15,632 levels while the BSE Sensex tumbled around 355 points and closed at 52,198 levels. 40 out of 50 NSE Nifty stocks closed in the red zone on Tuesday.

On day trading guide for Thursday’s stock market; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The next lower levels (of Nifty) to be watched around 15,500 to 15,450 levels in the next few sessions. Any upside bounce from here could encounter resistance around 15,700."

Day trading guide by stock market experts

So, on the basis of these facts and figures and Wednesday movement at Wall Street and other global markets, Indian stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Kapil Goenka, Director at C M Goenka Stock Brokers — recommended the following 6 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] Hindustan Unilever Ltd. or HUL: Buy at 2430, target 2500 to 2550, stop loss 2400

2] Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited or HPCL: Buy at 276, target 285 to 290, stop loss 271

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Tata Consultancy Services or TCS: Buy at CMP, target 3260, stop loss 3185

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

4] L&T Finance Holdings or L&T FH: Buy above 88, target 94 to 98, stop loss 82

5] Bank of Baroda: Buy above 79, target 85 to 88, stop loss 72

Kapil Goenka's stock to buy

6] Havells India: Buy at 100, target 1190, stop loss 1040.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

