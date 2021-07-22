Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 22

Day trading guide for Thursday: After the US markets showing some signs of recovery on Wednesday and SGX Nifty edging above its previous day's close, Indian indices are expected to open with some upside gap when the market opens after the stock market holiday on yesterday. However, as day trading guide, one should keep in mind that on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty went down around 120 points and closed at 15,632 levels while the BSE Sensex tumbled around 355 points and closed at 52,198 levels. 40 out of 50 NSE Nifty stocks closed in the red zone on Tuesday.