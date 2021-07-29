Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 29

Sharing his trade view chart Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. But, the formation of hammer type pattern at crucial support and sharp intraday upside recovery from a lower range are pointing towards an upside bounce in the market in the next 1-2 sessions. The expected upside is likely to test the upper resistance of 15,860 to 15,900 levels in the near term."