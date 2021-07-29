Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 29

Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 29

Premium
Day trading guide for Thursday: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative, say stock market experts.
2 min read . 07:00 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Thursday: Amidst volumes that were lower than the previous day and slightly higher than recent averages, Metal and telecom stocks gained while Auto and realty sectors fell on Wednesday trade session

Day trading guide for Thursday: After topsy-turvy trade for the entire session, Indian markets finally ended in the red zone on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty went off 37 points and closed at 15,709 mark while the BSE Sensex shed 135 points and closed at 452,443 levels. Amidst volumes that were lower than the previous day and slightly higher than recent averages, Metal and telecom stocks gained while Auto and realty sectors fell.

As the US markets, especially Dow Jones, closed in the red zone on Wednesday after the US Fed meet and SGX Nifty also opened today with a downside gap of 18 points, Indian markets are expected to feel the selloff pressure in the opening bell on Thursday.

Sharing his trade view chart Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. But, the formation of hammer type pattern at crucial support and sharp intraday upside recovery from a lower range are pointing towards an upside bounce in the market in the next 1-2 sessions. The expected upside is likely to test the upper resistance of 15,860 to 15,900 levels in the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC global Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — have recommended the following 6 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading guide

1] Steel Authority of India Limited or SAIL: Buy at 132, target 140 to 145, stop loss 125

2] ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Buy at 1490, target 1530 to 1550, stop loss 1460

Mudit Goel's day trading stocks to buy today

3] Bharti Airtel: Buy at CMP, target 580, stop loss 560

4] Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd or ABFRL: Buy at CMP, target 235, stop loss 221

Sandeep Matta's day trading guide

5] Muthoot Capital: Buy at 445, target 465 to 474, stop loss 418

6] Canara Bank: Buy at 143, target 150 to 155, stop loss 134.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

