Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy today — 2nd June

"The near term uptrend status remains intact for Nifty on the daily chart and the smaller degree of higher tops and bottoms is also active. After the upside breakout of hurdle at 16400 levels on Monday, Nifty showing minor weakness down to the previous upside breakout area (16400 levels) could be considered as an important support for the market. Other supports like daily 10 and 20 period EMA are also placed around 16400 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.