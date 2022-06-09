Equity benchmarks lurched lower for the fourth session on the trot on Wednesday after the RBI hiked the policy rate on expected lines but sharply raised the inflation forecast for the current fiscal amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 214 points to close at 54,892 in volatile trade. The NSE Nifty declined 0.37% to finish at 16,356.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the second increase in five weeks, to rein in inflation that it saw continuing to hurt consumers in the near term.

Das further said the RBI will remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation as system liquidity continues to be high, but added that this will be done in a way that growth will continue to get adequate support.

"After moving below the crucial support of 16,400 levels (support as per change in polarity), the Nifty has not witnessed any intense selling pressure in the last 2 sessions, which is slightly positive for the market. The current choppy movement could extend for another 1-2 sessions and the lows to be watched around 16,200 levels. Strong overhead resistance is placed at 16,450-16,500 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd

Godrej Properties: Buy GODREJPROP, stop loss ₹1,298, target ₹1,440

Maruti: Buy MARUTI, stop loss ₹7,710, target ₹8,310

Mehul Kothari, AVP -Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Indian Oil: Buy IOC, stop loss ₹115, target ₹125

Adani Transmission: Buy Adanitrans, stop loss ₹2,049, target ₹2,220

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

State Bank of India: Buy SBIN, stop loss ₹448, target ₹510

Bharti Airtel: BUY Bharti Airtel, stop loss ₹638, target ₹710

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.