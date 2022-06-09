Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy today — 9th June

"After moving below the crucial support of 16,400 levels (support as per change in polarity), the Nifty has not witnessed any intense selling pressure in the last 2 sessions, which is slightly positive for the market. The current choppy movement could extend for another 1-2 sessions and the lows to be watched around 16,200 levels. Strong overhead resistance is placed at 16,450-16,500 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.