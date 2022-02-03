Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy today - 3rd February

“The present rise has surpassed just above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent fall at 17780 levels. The larger up and down swings of Nifty since October 21 have violated important 61.8% retracements on either side, but failed to test 100%. Having just moved above the upper 61.8% retracements now, the Nifty is not expected to move up to 100% upward retracement at 18350 levels. This could mean there is a higher possibility of Nifty showing lower top reversal in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

