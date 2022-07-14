Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th July3 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 08:16 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of the market continues to be weak, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: On account of heavy sell-off pressure in energy, services, private bank and financial services stocks, Indian stock market ended in weak zone on third successive day on Wednesday trade session. The NSE Nifty lost 91 points and closed at 15,966 levels while BSE Sensex went down 372 points and closed at 53,514 mark. Nifty Bank index went 304 southward at 34,827 levels.