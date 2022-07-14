Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th July

According to stock market experts, a long negative candle was formed on the daily chart, that has overlapped the previous negative candle. Technically, this market action signal continuation of downside momentum and a lack of strength to sustain the highs. They said that after the upside breakout of crucial resistance of down sloping trend line at 16100 levels on 8th of July, the market has failed to sustain the gains and slipped into weakness since then. The current pattern suggest a false upside breakout of the trend line resistance. On the other side; smaller degree of higher tops and bottoms is intact and present weakness seems to be in line with the new higher bottom formation. But, there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal as of now.